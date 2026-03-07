AFP
Manuel Neuer ruled out of key Champions League and Bundesliga matches as Bayern Munich learn extent of calf injury
Official medical diagnosis confirmed
As various outlets reported the severity of the issue, the official club release clarified the situation. This latest setback follows a recent calf injury that forced Neuer to miss several key matches, most notably the Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on February 28, which Bayern won 3-2. Regarding the current situation, the club provided an update on Saturday which read: "Manuel Neuer suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his left calf during the Bundesliga match against Monchengladbach on Friday evening and will be out for the time being. This was the result of an in-depth examination by the medical department."
Champions League knockout blow
The timing could hardly be worse for Vincent Kompany’s side, as Sky reports Neuer is now officially ruled out of the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atalanta this coming Tuesday. The veteran shot-stopper felt discomfort during the first half of the Gladbach clash and was substituted at the interval. While the coaching staff initially hoped the move was a precaution, subsequent scans revealed the muscular damage that will keep him out of the crucial trip to Italy. There is a significant chance he will miss the return leg in Munich on March 18.
Domestic challenges ahead
Beyond Europe, Bayern face a testing domestic schedule without their captain, including next weekend's clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The medical staff will monitor his recovery closely, aiming for a return after the international break. If rehabilitation follows the anticipated timeline, the goal is to have the German international back at 100 percent fitness for the encounter with Freiburg on April 4, ensuring he is ready for the final sprint of the campaign.
Kompany remains cautious
Head coach Vincent Kompany expressed concerns immediately following the final whistle on Friday, wary of the quick turnaround between matches. Speaking to Sky after the game, Kompany stated: "Manu felt a little something in his calf. It's obviously very short notice until the next game. I don't want to speculate too much yet. Let's see what comes out." With the diagnosis confirmed, the manager must now rely on his deputy options for this pivotal period.
