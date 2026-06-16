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Man Utd make shock Crysencio Summerville transfer enquiry as price tag for Netherlands & West Ham winger revealed
Red Devils plot winger swoop
The Dutch international has emerged as an incredibly attractive target for Old Trafford decision-makers after netting a trademark goal in the Netherlands' 2-2 tournament draw against Japan. Despite suffering relegation from the top flight with West Ham, the former Leeds United star has seen his stock rise significantly on the international stage, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Japan. According to The Athletic, United have made formal contact regarding the forward, who still has three years remaining on his current contract in East London.
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Carrick explores tactical alternatives
The scouting infrastructure at Old Trafford has long admired the winger's explosive physical profile and unique technical traits. Head coach Michael Carrick is understood to view the dangerously quick forward as an elite option to bolster his attacking fluidity due to his proven ability to cut inside from the left flank and pose a constant goal threat. Club officials are completely convinced his robust performances on the grandest international stage prove he can seamlessly handle the step up to Champions League football.
Rashford future dictates summer spending
Any formal pursuit of the £50 million-rated winger remains entirely contingent on Rashford, whose €30m Barcelona purchase option officially expired on Monday. Should the England international return to Manchester next month to honour the remaining two years of his contract, a move for Summerville will likely be shelved. United prefer a permanent sale for Rashford, who reportedly possesses a £40m clause available to all suitors, excluding Manchester City and Liverpool.
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Midfield reinforcements remain top priority
United will continue prioritising central midfield additions, with Atalanta's Ederson already secured and advanced talks progressing smoothly via agent Jorge Mendes for West Ham's 21-year-old starlet Mateus Fernandes. Meanwhile, Summerville will maintain his focus under Ronald Koeman as the Netherlands look to progress deep into the knockout stages of the World Cup.