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Signing of the season? Man Utd hailed for £35m Youri Tielemans deal as Senne Lammens tipped for greatness
The bargain of the summer window
United’s decision to swoop for Tielemans in a deal worth £35 million has drawn significant praise from Given, who believes the Belgian represents better value than other high-profile midfield arrivals. Speaking with BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given suggested that United have secured a massive bargain compared to the £100m spent on Sandro Tonali and the £75m on Bruno Guimaraes elsewhere.
Given explained his stance on the move, stating: "Have Manchester United weakened their midfield by not trying to sign Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes? Well, I think Youri Tielemans is a really good signing, and remember Aston Villa only had to sell him because of financial reasons, because they signed him on a free. That’s frustrating for Villa because they have two billionaire owners but that’s what the rules say.
"To sign Tielemans for £35 million when Sandro Tonali was £100 million, well that’s actually a really good piece of business because United are getting a really experienced player for club and country."
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Goalkeeping revolution at Old Trafford
Beyond the midfield, Given is equally excited about the emergence of Senne Lammens, describing him as the most complete goalkeeper at Old Trafford since the departure of David De Gea. Despite a high-profile error during the World Cup, the former Republic of Ireland international insists that Lammens is the long-term solution to United's previous struggles in the position.
"I think Senne Lammens has got the lot," Given added. "He’s been a breath of fresh air for Manchester United. I was surprised Ruben Amorim didn’t put him straight in as they signed him because Andre Onana and Altay Bayındır weren’t at the level required, if I’m being brutally honest.
"The first Manchester derby after they signed him could have been his first game. City put Gianluigi Donnarumma straight in. I think Amorim hesitated because Lammens is younger and less experienced in such a big game but I would have chucked him in too because he plays with such a calmness. Nothing seems to faze him."
Overcoming World Cup heartbreak
Addressing the goalkeeper's difficult moment on the international stage, Given highlighted how difficult it is for a substitute keeper to find their rhythm. Lammens suffered a costly fumble that led to his country's exit from the World Cup, but Given believes the experience will ultimately strengthen the 24-year-old's mentality.
Discussing the error, Given said: "He was really unfortunate at the World Cup. I think it’s 10 times harder to come off the bench as a goalkeeper than an outfield player. If you’re a midfielder, you can get the ball, pass it back and get a feel for the game. The first thing Lammens had to do was deal with a shot he would save 99 times out of a 100 and hold on to it.
"Yes, he did a quick warm up on the side of the pitch but that shot would have been the first time he really felt the ball in probably two hours. He fumbled it and it was a really bad mistake to knock his country out of the World Cup. There will be mental scars from that, but he’s come back to Manchester United and he’ll have time to process that."
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A secure future for the Red Devils
United fans have long called for consistency between the sticks, and Given believes those worries are finally over with Lammens in the squad. He praised the keeper's ability to instill confidence in the defenders playing in front of him, something he feels has been lacking in recent seasons.
Concluding his assessment, Given remarked: "I like Senne Lammens a lot, I really do. I don’t think United have any problems when it comes to his position now in goal and they’ve got it wrong so many times in the past. I think Lammens has got a big future ahead of him and he’s the sort of goalkeeper that walks onto the pitch and makes everyone feel more secure. They all feel they can trust him. They know he’s going to be a seven or eight out of 10 at least and is going to save them."
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