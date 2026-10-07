AFP
Double trouble for Manchester City? UEFA monitoring Premier League case as Citizens face potential secondary sanctions
UEFA wait on City appeal
Manchester City were recently found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges levied against them by the Premier League. Among the most severe allegations is the claim that the club orchestrated artificial sponsorship agreements to boost their revenue by approximately £900 million between 2009 and 2018.
Following the guilty verdict, the Etihad giants launched an official appeal last week. The club continues to maintain their absolute innocence, insisting they possess 'irrefutable evidence' that will ultimately clear them of any wrongdoing.
A three-person independent panel will review the club's appeal. A definitive resolution is anticipated before the current season concludes.
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European governing body on alert
According to Sky Sports, UEFA are keeping a close watch on the ongoing legal proceedings in England. The European governing body will reportedly wait until the independent panel delivers its final verdict on City’s appeal before deciding whether to launch their own investigation.
Should the Premier League’s ruling be upheld, it remains unclear exactly what punitive measures UEFA might pursue. However, the prospect of a secondary, European-level sanction adds another layer of jeopardy for the Manchester club as they fight to clear their name domestically.
Echoes of previous FFP battles
This is not the first time City have clashed with football authorities over financial regulations. In 2020, UEFA initially banned the club from European competition for two years and imposed a €30m (£25.4m) fine for Financial Fair Play breaches.
That suspension was famously overturned following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The financial penalty was also significantly slashed to €10m (£8.5m).
Domestically, the stakes remain incredibly high. Rumours regarding potential Premier League punishments continue to swirl, ranging from massive points deductions and heavy fines to the unprecedented stripping of past major honours or outright expulsion from the top flight.
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A crucial wait for Man City
The immediate focus for City remains on the pitch, but the looming legal battle will undoubtedly cast a shadow over their campaign. With the appeal panel expected to deliver its findings before the end of the season, the club face a tense wait.
Until that final legal outcome is determined, both the domestic Premier League sanctions and any subsequent UEFA response remain firmly on hold.
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