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Man Utd target shock move for West Ham's Mateus Fernandes as Morgan Rogers 'earmarked as Bruno Fernandes' No.10 successor'
United revitalise interest in West Ham star
United are weighing up a summer move for Fernandes as they look to capitalise on the Hammers' precarious Premier League position. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has been a rare bright spark in a difficult campaign for the London club, and United have intensified their scouting of the player in recent weeks. According to The Telegraph, Internal discussions have already taken place regarding a formal bid if West Ham are relegated.
The Old Trafford hierarchy chose not to move for Fernandes last summer when Southampton were relegated, allowing West Ham to swoop in with a £38 million deal. However, his "incredible" progress - as described by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez - has forced United to reconsider. Having recently broken into the full Portugal senior squad, the former Sporting CP youngster is now regarded as one of the most exciting versatile talents in the division.
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The search for the next Bruno Fernandes
Beyond the interest in the West Ham man, The Telegraph claims that United are also lining up a move for Rogers. The versatile attacker has been earmarked as the long-term successor to club captain Bruno Fernandes in the No.10 role. Rogers’ ability to also operate on the left flank makes him a doubly attractive proposition for a side looking to add dynamism to their offensive transitions.
While the club wants their captain to remain at the Theatre of Dreams, Bruno Fernandes does have a release clause in his current contract, leaving his future slightly uncertain. By targeting Rogers, United are preparing for a future without their talisman while simultaneously providing immediate competition.Qualification for the Champions League has provided the financial and competitive pull required to pursue such high-calibre domestic targets.
Midfield exodus clears path for new arrivals
The pursuit of Mateus Fernandes and Rogers comes amid a significant clear-out of the current squad. Casemiro will depart as a free agent this summer while Manuel Ugarte has been placed on the transfer list as the club looks to recoup funds and reshape the profile of their midfield. With only Kobbie Mainoo - who recently signed a lucrative new long-term deal - considered an untouchable part of the future project, United are in the market for at least two senior midfielders to supplement the England international’s development.
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A crowded shortlist of elite targets
United’s recruitment department is working through an extensive list of names to partner Mainoo next season. Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni remains a dream target, while Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton is also being monitored. Though Wharton is viewed by some as too stylistically similar to Mainoo, he remains an option if the price is right. United also faces stiff competition from Manchester City for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.
Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is another name that fits the club’s desired profile, though a move for the Italian would represent a major shock in the market. West Ham are expected to demand a significant profit on the total package they paid for Mateus Fernandes, but their hand may be forced if they drop into the Championship. For Fernandes, the chance to join his "idol" and namesake Bruno at Old Trafford could prove too tempting to turn down.