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Man Utd's Harry Maguire to be hit with FA ban for clash with fourth official after red card at Bournemouth
Red Devils' defensive crisis
According to The Athletic, the veteran centre-back will be unavailable for United's trip to Chelsea this weekend as his misconduct charge stands. The England international already served a separate suspension during Monday's 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United following his initial dismissal during United's 2-2 with Bournemouth. His continued absence is a significant blow for Carrick, as 10 of the defender's 14 Premier League starts this term have come since the manager's appointment in January.
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FA confirmed misconduct charge
The FA took formal action after the defender allegedly swore at fourth official Matt Donohue following his red card for a professional foul on Evanilson at Bournemouth. This exchange is deemed a serious breach of the league’s strict guidelines on participant conduct toward match officials.
Concerning the specific nature of the charge issued to the veteran centre-back, the FA stated: "It is alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal."
Martinez's violent conduct
United’s selection problems are compounded by a likely three-match ban for Lisandro Martinez following his dismissal against Leeds for a hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While the club is appealing the decision, PGMO chief Howard Webb has previously clarified that hair pulling is now strictly classified as violent conduct.
Explaining the reasoning behind such red cards on the 'Mic'd Up' programme, Webb commented: "For some years now, actions where players have pulled an opponent’s hair is deemed as violent conduct. It is in the guidance we give to clubs before the season starts, the book that the Premier League produces, that grabbing someone’s hair with force is deemed as violent conduct and a player will be sent off."
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Youthful pairing set to line-up at Stamford Bridge
The double suspension likely forces Carrick to field Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as a teenage centre-back partnership against Chelsea. United currently sit third in the Premier League, but Chelsea can close the gap to their rivals to four points with a win. With no senior cover available and the season entering a decisive stretch, these United youngsters face a baptism of fire in one of the league's most hostile environments.