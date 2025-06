Manchester United are eyeing a hugely ambitious swoop to sign Warren Zaire-Emery from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, per a new report.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United consider ambitious swoop for midfielder

Zaire-Emery won Champions League with PSG

Would cost in excess of €100 million (£85m/$117m) Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱