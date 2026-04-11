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Man Utd told bringing back Marcus Rashford would be 'golden nugget' as club legend calls for signing of 'top centre-back'
Rashford finds his spark in Spain
Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan last summer, with an option of signing on a permanent basis for €30 million (£26m) at the end of the 2025–26 season, and has made a strong impression during his time at the club. Hansi Flick has declared that Rashford has "adapted" to his Barcelona side, but it remains uncertain whether the Spanish club are willing to activate that clause and make his temporary switch permanent.
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Butt urges Man Utd to reintegrate Rashford
The prospect of a comeback for Rashford after successful stint in Spain is potentially tantalising for Michael Carrick. Indeed, Butt thinks bringing him out of the cold would be the right call. "If he comes back, that will be a little golden nugget for Michael Carrick. One thing about Michael, he’ll know him as a person, he’ll know he's got his heart in the right place," Butt told Paddy Power. “Off the left-hand side, when Rashford's playing to the top of his ability, he's really tough to handle. I still think he's a top player. Whether or not he comes back and blows the club away, who knows? But he's got the ability to do that.”
Rashford's a player that needs love
Support for this idea comes from the belief that Carrick possesses the right qualities to motivate and inspire Rashford. “Michael knows Marcus as a human being. He knows him as a footballer when he's playing at levels he can get to. Michael has that personality that everyone likes him," Butt explained. “I think Michael has that bit of a nasty streak in him that you don't get to level he's been to as a player and a coach now. He's the right personality to bring the best out of anybody. He's just another player that needs some love.”
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Disharmonious relationship with fans
Butt raises a valid point over whether Rashford would want to come back or if circumstances might force his hand due to limited interest from other clubs. Moreover, his relationship with United fans is also not good. "If you wipe the slate clean, and you forget about the last two years, 18 months of Man United, he's up there with the best in the world when he's on form," Butt noted. “He's a phenomenal footballer, electric, but he just fell out of love with Man United and it was a fact. He said that himself and the fans fell out of love with him. When that happens, it's time for a move. Will he want to come back? Or is he forced to come back for people not buying him? I don't know."