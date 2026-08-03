Ready to break the bank! Man Utd star Marcus Rashford wanted by Fenerbahce after Barcelona loan spell ends

Fenerbahce are ready to "break the bank" to lure Rashford to Istanbul this summer, according to The Sun. The report suggests that the Turkish giants have already made contact with the 28-year-old’s representatives as they look to pull off one of the most stunning deals of the transfer window. New manager Ismail Kartal is expected to be heavily backed by the club's board as they aim to end Galatasaray’s recent dominance in the Super Lig.

Rashford is said to be one of three primary targets on a shortlist compiled by the Turkish side. This list includes Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr and AC Milan star Rafael Leao. While Leao has also been linked with a move to Turkey, the pursuit of Rashford represents a significant statement of intent.







