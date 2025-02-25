A mole inside Man Utd?! INEOS official branded a 'spy' for Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid ongoing cost-cutting measures from Red Devils ownership
An INEOS official has reportedly been branded a "spy" for Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid ongoing cost-cutting measures from the Manchester United ownership.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ratcliffe set to cull 200 club employees in April
- Man Utd staff believe Ratcliff has planted a spy
- Has been frequently spotted with the top bosses