Man Utd told to hijack Aston Villa move for Real Madrid starlet Endrick as Red Devils seek attacking reinforcements

Manchester United should be looking to beat their rivals to the signing of Endrick, according to pundit Ale Moreno. Real Madrid famously paid Palmeiras £50 million to sign the forward when he was just 16 years old, but he has struggled to dislodge Kylian Mbappe from the starting XI.

Speaking to ESPN, Moreno explained the logic behind a potential move to the Theatre of Dreams. "I really do think that Real Madrid could use Endrick this season. So, if I were Endrick, I actually would consider staying at Real Madrid," Moreno said. "But if the question is about where he would go, where he should go, where he may end up… we’ve talked a lot about Manchester United. The more you think about it, the more it makes sense to have a player with a profile of Endrick.

"He is different than anything else they have in the attack in a central position. So, I’m thinking that perhaps that could be a place that could think about Enrick as a possibility."