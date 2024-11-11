Incoming Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim set for talks with 'legend' Ruud van Nistelrooy - as he suggests decision already made over interim boss' future
Ruben Amorim revealed that he will have a chat with Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy once he arrives at the club on Monday.
- Amorim will hold talks with Van Nistelrooy
- Portuguese coach will arrive in Manchester on Monday
- Dutch coach wants to stay at Old Trafford