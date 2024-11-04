Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals his stance on staying on at Man Utd after Chelsea draw as incoming Ruben Amorim faces big decision

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeRuud van Nistelrooy reveals his stance on staying on at Man Utd after Chelsea draw as incoming Ruben Amorim faces big decisionManchester UnitedR. AmorimManchester United vs ChelseaChelseaPremier LeagueRuud van Nistelrooy wants to stay at Manchester United even after Ruben Amorim takes charge of the team next week.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan Nistelrooy wants to be a part of Amorim's coaching staffManaging United after Ten Hag's departureMan Utd held Chelsea to a 1-1 drawFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below