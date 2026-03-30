Man Utd ready to 'go all out' to sign Elliot Anderson as surprise Bournemouth midfielder added to shortlist of targets to replace Casemiro

The pursuit of Anderson comes as United prepare for a significant departure in the engine room, after veteran midfielder Casemiro confirmed his exit, stating: "I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done."

With the holding midfield slot opening up, United are looking for Premier League pedigree. Alongside Anderson, the club has developed a shortlist that includes Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton's Carlos Baleba. However, the surprise addition to that contingency plan is Bournemouth's Alex Scott. The Cherries midfielder has emerged as a shock candidate for the Red Devils' hierarchy after quietly putting together a hugely impressive campaign on the south coast.