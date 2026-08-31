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Can Man Utd catch Arsenal in three years? Red Devils a ‘long way short’ as former captain Steve Bruce assesses Premier League title credentials
Man Utd have returned optimism to Old Trafford
Having surged back into the top four last season, securing Champions League qualification in the process, hope and optimism has returned to Old Trafford. There was talk of a title challenge being mounted heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
A disappointing 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Hull City on the opening weekend dampened those spirits somewhat. United fell behind against Ipswich in their latest outing, but bounced back to pick up three valuable points in a 5-2 win.
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Red Devils continue to spend in the transfer market
Reinforcements have been found in the summer transfer window - with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans being acquired, while Carlos Baleba will be adding more legs to the engine room once fully recovered from injury.
Questions are still being asked of whether the Red Devils are tight enough at the back to sustain a bid for top spot, while Benjamin Sesko remains the only senior out-and-out striker on the club’s books.
There is clearly still work to be done in order for the success of Ferguson’s era to be replicated, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal having enjoyed domestic dominance over the course of the last decade or so, but are United getting closer?
Will Man Utd win the Premier League title in the next three years?
Quizzed on whether the English top-flight title will be recaptured by the end of the 2020s, Bruce - who won three Premier League titles in his playing days - told GOAL while speaking in association with Free Bets, the home of the best UK betting sites: “Well, I have to be brutally honest. When I look at the business of Arsenal and how they've been running their ship for the last three, four, five years, they've certainly, in Mikel [Arteta], picked the one they wanted back, and they've certainly done that and they've been rewarded.
“I think what they've done in the transfer window, the two players that brought in improves them, which is always going to be difficult. So, you have to take your hat off to Arsenal. They are the ones to catch.
“Can Man U catch them in the next two, three years? That's got to be the aim. You know, when Fergie was trying to top off Liverpool, nobody could see it for a few years. Eventually, they got there, and I think that's always got to be the aim.
“Look, if you're Man United, you've got to be aiming to be the champions of this country. Full stop, that's the way it is. That's the demand of playing for Manchester United, and whether they're two, three years away, I still think they're a long way short of Arsenal at this particular moment.
“But last year, last summer, they improved their forward line. This year, they've improved their back line. So, let's hope they can progress and mount a challenge. Let's hope so. I don't think that's going to be possible, but certainly to finish in Europe has got to be a prerequisite if you're a Man U player.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Champions League & derby date
There may be more movement on the arrivals front at Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes. Carrick is aware that he needs greater depth at his disposal in order to compete on multiple fronts.
Getting off the mark against Ipswich should help to build confidence on the red half of Manchester, with a trip to Everton next on the agenda before returning to Champions League action against Sabah and playing host to ‘noisy neighbours’ City in the first derby date of 2026-27.
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