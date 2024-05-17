Man Utd flops Casemiro and Antony urged to leave this summer as Brazil legend claims duo are being unfairly blamed for club's 'difficulties' under Erik ten Hag
Brazil legend Rivaldo has advised Manchester United's Casemiro and Antony to leave this summer as he believes they are being unfairly criticised.
- Casemiro and Antony advised to move on
- Rivaldo thinks Brazilian duo harshly treated
- Manchester United duo facing uncertain futures