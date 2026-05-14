Man City and PSG eye Federico Valverde as Real Madrid star's stance on transfer revealed after Aurelien Tchouameni altercation

The footballing world is closely watching the situation at Valdebebas following an altercation between Valverde and teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. While the Uruguayan star remains a vital part of the squad, the recent friction has prompted inquiries from clubs who previously viewed him as an "impossible" signing. These suitors are testing the waters to see if the current climate has changed the board's stance on a player once considered untouchable.

Despite the external noise, Valverde’s primary desire is reportedly to remain in the Spanish capital. The midfielder is currently recovering at home due to the "between 10 and 14 days of rest" required for the physical impact of the clash. However, interested clubs believe this is the most opportune moment to position themselves should the relationship between player and club deteriorate further.