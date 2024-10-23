Man City player ratings vs Sparta Prague: Erling Haaland, are you kidding?! Norwegian superstar owns the stage in dominant Champions League win as Savinho also sizzles for Pep Guardiola's side

Striker in his element as he surpassed Neymar in the all-time scoring charts with his 43rd and 44th strikes in Europe's top competition

Erling Haaland lives for Champions League nights and he must have been licking his lips when he saw Sparta Prague were coming to town.

The Norwegian took full advantage of the opposition's lack of quality in a 5-0 thumping, scoring an outrageous backheeled volley after Phil Foden had given City an early lead.

John Stones used his head as a deadly weapon for the second game in a row before Haaland lashed home his second for his 44th goal in the Champions League, taking him ahead of Neymar in the all-time scoring charts and level with Didier Drogba.

Mathues Nunes completed the rout by slotting in a late penalty, piling more pain on the sorry Czechs. GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...