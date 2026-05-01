Are Man City cracking up? Ghosts of title races past are threatening to derail dominant WSL season

That performance on the red side of Manchester felt like one of champions. United were barely in the contest, and if two slip-ups in previous weeks had washed away some of those feelings of the title race being over, this result brought them back. The 11-point lead was re-established and the questions to Jeglertz after the game were focused on how well his players were handling the pressure.

"I can't see that that pressure will be too much because we are so open with it," he said in his post-match press conference at Old Trafford. "Of course, there is a pressure on the group, but we have talked about it, that it's natural, but we can still do the things that we agree on doing. We can still do the things that we're good at on the field.

"If you can handle that, and also have the feeling that you have great players around you, it's easier to deal with it. That's what we have done all the time. We are talking about it when we need to but, at the same time, we are still performing. It means something to handle that."