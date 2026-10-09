Man City BLOCK Erling Haaland questions as club intervenes during interview over 114 Premier League charges

In a separate conversation, Haaland directed his focus toward the traveling supporters, urging the squad and fans to remain unified despite external distractions. Addressing the fans heading to Anfield, the striker stated: "I think they are gonna have a good time. We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive."

Emphasising a constructive mindset ahead of the contest, the forward added: "No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game. We have to stick together, and we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile."

Meanwhile, City manager Enzo Maresca addressed the situation during his Friday press conference, expressing full confidence in the hierarchy as the club prepares its appeal. Addressing the media, Maresca said: "I understand the reason why most of you are here. The only thing I can say is there is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club."

Reflecting on his commitment to the project, the manager added: "I trust the club because I trust the people. It's the reason I joined the club. There is not another club in the world I would like to be at. I am happy and proud to be here."



