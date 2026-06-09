‘You make us laugh more than Barcelona’ - Atletico Madrid brutally mock arch-rivals Real following shock €150m Julian Alvarez bid revelation

Taking to their official social media account, Atletico launched a scathing response to the extraordinary statement released by their city rivals. The club completely denied negotiating any potential transfer, whilst brutally mocking their bitter adversaries in the process.

Their official statement read: "Official statement with our clarifications regarding the official statement from our neighbors Real Madrid: 1. Your video of the Pope got cut off before he said he was also an Atleti fan. 2. You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear: we don’t thank you for anything. 3. We are neither considering nor evaluating any offer for Julián."



