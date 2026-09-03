'I couldn’t guarantee him that' – Luis Enrique opens up on Bradley Barcola’s £123m Liverpool exit

Enrique has provided clarity on why Barcola decided to trade the Parc des Princes for Anfield in a deal worth £123 million including variables. The Spanish coach explained that the young winger, who made 49 appearances in all competitions last season - scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists - was eager for a more central role in the starting eleven after significantly raising his profile since joining PSG from Lyon.

Speaking about the transfer, Luis Enrique said: 'His case is a bit different for me because he has grown immensely in Paris since his arrival from Lyon. Furthermore, he has greatly improved the team with his performance. His desire was to play a more important role in the side, something I could not guarantee him. Ultimately, I believe everyone benefits from this situation. I accept it and wish him all the best. We are very happy to start the season with this squad.'