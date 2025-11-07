Luciano Spalletti's 'pure passion' will turn Juventus into Serie A title contenders, says Andrea Cambiaso

Spalletti has urged Juventus to remain ambitious and not give up on their Scudetto hopes, insisting it is far too early to rule themselves out of the title race. The experienced coach, who took charge following Tudor’s dismissal, believes Juventus must rediscover their fighting spirit and consistency to climb back into contention. Spalletti has vowed to use his vast tactical knowledge and experience to help the team compete at the highest level once again. Earlier this week, striker Dusan Vlahovic called on his teammates to reflect deeply, noting that the club has already gone through three coaching changes in a short period. Spalletti echoed those sentiments, emphasising that true success comes from the players’ mentality and commitment on the pitch. He believes the squad possesses the quality needed to challenge for the title, provided they show greater unity, discipline, and belief in the months ahead.

Teun Koopmeiners says he is also reaping the benefits of Spalletti's arrival, as he feels he is finally being played in the correct position after struggling under previous coaches Thiago Motta and Tudor. Spalletti has moved the Netherlands international into the three-man defence, instead of pushing him further up the field where he has struggled to make an impact.

Cambiaso echoed Spalletti’s sentiments, emphasising how the team has fully embraced the coach’s leadership and shared ambition to chase the Scudetto. He said: “When he told us in the locker room at Continassa, we all followed his lead. Before Cremona, we were six points behind the leaders; after Cremona, we’re four. It’s a question of numbers.”