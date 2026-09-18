Luciano Spalletti gives mixed review to Randal Kolo Muani after French star finally opens Juventus account in 5-0 Europa League demolition of NEC

The French forward, who arrived with high expectations during the summer transfer window, finally opened his account, showcasing the physical attributes that made him a primary target for the club. Despite the emphatic nature of the scoreline, Spalletti was quick to point out areas where his side can still find marginal gains, specifically regarding the performance of Kolo Muani. The manager believes there is a gear he has yet to reach in terms of physical confrontation.

"He has the ease with which he runs and this strength, obviously having space like this highlights his characteristics, but he needs to hold his own in duels more, because in these situations he needs to put more effort into it because he is strong and healthy; last night he was on training retreat alone. He cares a lot and suffers if he can't give more. So we say well done to him," Spalletii told Sky Sports Italia.