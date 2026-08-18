Luciano Spalletti explains why Juventus targeted Alisson Becker and Emiliano Martinez before signing Guglielmo Vicario

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has joined the Turin giants on a initial one-season loan with an option to buy for a reported fee of €8 million plus €2m in performance-related add-ons, but he was not the only big name on the shortlist. Spalletti was candid when asked whythe club had explored moves for Liverpool’s Becker and Villa’s Martinez before settling on the Italian international. The coach suggested that the profile of those established Premier League stars was initially viewed as a way to inject immediate leadership into the squad.

"There were some evaluations to be made, but overall we had no doubts about Vicario. We probably thought, by having an experienced goalkeeper like Alisson, Martinez and so on, because they were the names we were looking for, we would still have something more in terms of experience, but Vicario has also won competitions, he has had experience abroad at a very important club, so we are at that level," Spalletti explained.