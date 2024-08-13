Luis Diaz Liverpool Sevilla friendly 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool winger Luiz Diaz tipped to seal blockbuster £60m transfer to Man City on five-year contract as sensational report claims bombshell 'agreement' struck

Manchester CityLuis DiazTransfersLiverpoolPremier League

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has reached an "agreement" to join Manchester City on a five-year contract - according to El Chiringuito.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man City reach 'agreement' with Diaz
  • Colombian said to be ready to join EPL champions
  • City linked with £60 million swoop (€70m/$76m)
Article continues below