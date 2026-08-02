Liverpool have been told to forgive Trent Alexander-Arnold and seal a sensational Anfield return this summer

The transfer to Real Madrid caused a significant rift between Alexander-Arnold and the fanbase, but Kelly feels the time for forgiveness is rapidly approaching. "I know what it’s like for a player to, in your opinion, betray the club – especially one of your own, especially being a Liverpudlian. I get it," Kelly stated.

"When Real Madrid come calling, it is hard to say no – we have to be honest with that – and he’s made the move and it hasn’t really worked out. And you look at Liverpool and you think do they need a new right-back? I mean, Frimpong didn’t look great last season – I think he’s probably better playing further forward – Bradley injured… I think maybe they should cut their losses and just explore the Trent situation."