Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement? Reds could join Man City and Bayern Munich in race for Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso with England defender on verge of Real Madrid move
Juventus, in need of cash, may sell right-back Andrea Cambiaso, with Liverpool eyeing him as a potential successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cambiaso on Liverpool's transfer radar
- Reds eye him to succeed Alexander-Arnold
- Bayern Munich and Man City also in the race