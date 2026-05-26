Liveprool consider two World Cup-bound forwads as Yan Diomande alternatives amid scramble to replace Mohamed Salah

Slot openly acknowledged the need for attacking reinforcements following Salah’s departure. The Liverpool boss also highlighted the importance of wide players in his system.

"One of the reasons why everyone is talking about wingers is because Mo is leaving," Slot told reporters. “It makes complete sense to think about [signing] at least one. I think last season gives you the answer. How important were our wingers last season for our success?"

"They were scoring goals, providing goals, so they were a vital part of us winning the league last season and, in general in football, you see more and more focus on wingers. One of the reasons why we were so difficult to play against was because we had threats over on the right and the left side."