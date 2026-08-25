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Third bid imminent! Liverpool ready to test Brighton's resolve again as Fabian Hurzeler drops major Yankuba Minteh hint
Pursuing a key target
According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are actively weighing up whether to launch a third transfer bid for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh. The Merseyside club remain deeply interested in securing the 22-year-old's signature despite the Gambia international currently being sidelined. Minteh underwent ankle surgery earlier this month after picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly against AS Roma, keeping him out of action.
Despite his recovery timeline stretching to two or three months, the Reds have pressed ahead with their pursuit. Brighton have already knocked back opening offers of £50m and £60m from Anfield, holding out for a valuation in excess of £70m.
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Hurzeler addresses potential exits
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has acknowledged that the club must prepare for life without their standout performers amid intense transfer speculation. Alongside Minteh, midfielder Carlos Baleba is also closing in on a move to Manchester United. Hurzeler candidly discussed the reality of managing a club whose success naturally attracts elite suitors.
"They're important players for us, because they were a big part of our journey over the last two years," Hurzeler said last week. "But, in football, we all have to understand that it's normal if you're successful as a team, if the team is doing well, then the individual can shine, and then there will be a big ask for our players."
Finding solutions as a team
Hurzeler underlined that squad depth and collective resilience remain vital, pointing to his side's emphatic 4-0 opening-day victory over Aston Villa as proof they can cope. While praising Minteh's unique qualities in one-versus-one situations and his electric pace, the German coach insisted the squad will not rely on a single individual.
"We know that he has an issue with his ankle," Hurzeler stated when providing an update on the winger. "We have to see how the next weeks are going, how this will develop because, of course, he is an important player for us. But we saw today we are able to replace him. It is very important that we don’t rely on one player."
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Waiting for the situation to evolve
With Liverpool contemplating an improved third approach before the transfer window closes, Hurzeler remains focused on adapting rather than complaining. The Brighton boss accepts that high achievements generate heavy market attention and force clubs to find internal solutions.
Hurzeler added that handling such situations is part of the club's identity and his job description, noting that everyone knew this could happen during a busy transfer window while they wait for the situation to evolve.
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