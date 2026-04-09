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'The perfect coach to rebuild Liverpool' - Reds urged to replace Arne Slot with ex-Chelsea manager
Slot under fire after Paris defeat
The Dutchman's honeymoon period at Anfield has come to an abrupt end as Liverpool face the prospect of a trophyless season and a potential exit from the Champions League. A 2-0 quarter-final first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain has left the Reds with a mountain to climb, following a domestic campaign that has seen them fall 21 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Slot's tactical decisions have come under intense scrutiny, particularly after a dismal showing at the Parc des Princes. Following the match, the Liverpool boss admitted that his side were "lucky with only losing 2-0", acknowledging that the Ligue 1 giants were far superior on the night and could have easily increased the margin of victory.
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Materazzi identifies 'perfect' successor
Italian World Cup winner Marco Materazzi believes it is time for a change in the Anfield dugout, naming his compatriot and former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as the ideal candidate to take the club forward. Maresca, who guided Chelsea to the Conference League title and a Club World Cup win, has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in January.
Speaking to Hajper, the former Inter defender explained why the 46-year-old is the right man for the job: "Can Enzo Maresca make Real Madrid into champions again? Yes, why not! He speaks very good Spanish because he was at Sevilla, but I think Maresca also has a good opportunity to get a job in the Premier League for next season too. Newcastle United? Not for me. Manchester United would be a good move for Maresca but he’s too connected to Manchester City to make that happen. I think Liverpool would be the best fit for Enzo Maresca. He is the perfect coach to lead a rebuild at Liverpool to create a new vision for the team."
Chelsea legacy and squad loyalty
Maresca's stock remains high despite his exit from west London, with current Chelsea stars still vocal about the impact he had on the squad. During his tenure, he was credited with bringing stability to a chaotic environment, a sentiment echoed by those who worked under him daily.
Blues defender Marc Cucurella recently expressed his regret over the manager's departure, saying: "When a manager gives you that confidence and offers you a platform to fight for titles, you’d die for him. The moment Maresca left, it had a big impact on us. These are decisions taken by the club. If you asked me, I would not have made this decision."
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Uphill battle for Slot's survival
Slot’s tactical decisions have come under heavy scrutiny, particularly the choice to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench as an unused substitute during the defeat. The manager defended his call by stating the game became about "survival" in the closing stages rather than chasing a goal, but it has done little to quieten critics who believe the manager has lost his spark. The Reds must now balance their fading top-four hopes with the need for a historic European comeback. If Slot cannot find a way past PSG, the shadow of Maresca will only grow larger over the Anfield dugout.