Liverpool player ratings vs Southampton: Bad boy Darwin Nunez & penalty king Mohamed Salah bail out Virgil van Dijk after Dutchman's moment of madness

The Uruguayan, who perhaps should've been sent off, helped make the difference as the Reds got the job done to pull further clear at the top

Liverpool continued their stroll towards the Premier League title as they came from behind against Southampton to claim a 3-1 win and open up a 16-point lead at the summit.

The Reds were dominating possession but struggling to find a way through the visitors' resolute low block, and Arne Slot's side were punished in first-half stoppage time. A horrible mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson saw the Dutchman fail in his attempt to shield the ball as it rolled back towards his goalkeeper, with Will Smallbone capitalising as he nipped in and slotted home.

It almost went from bad to worse for the hosts - Darwin Nunez fortunate to escape a red card for mindlessly kicking Kyle Walker-Peters to the ground, long after the Saints full-back had raced past him.

Slot, watching on from the stands as he continued to serve his touchline ban, had seen enough and made three changes at half-time, with the substitutions helping his team wake up in the second 45. Hero from midweek Harvey Elliott forced Aaron Ramsdale into a save almost immediately after the restart, before Nunez slotted home at the near post to make it 1-1 after 51 minutes.

And the Uruguayan would have a crucial part to play in Liverpool's second goal as well, this time earning the penalty as Smallbone clumsily fouled him in the box. Salah made no mistake from the spot, arrowing the ball beyond Ramsdale's reach and into the net.

Southampton were a beaten force as the second half progressed and Salah put the icing on the cake as he smashed home his second penalty of the game following Yukinari Sugawara's blatant handball, with the Reds seeing out the remainder of the game to extend their lead at the top.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...