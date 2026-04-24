Future captain? Liverpool get Dominik Szoboszlai ‘alarm bells’ warning amid contract talk & Real Madrid transfer rumours

Speaking via Grosvenor Casino, the former treble winner emphasised that the club cannot afford to let such a versatile "game-changer" enter the final phase of his deal. McAllister highlighted the midfielder's physical durability and set-piece specialty as reasons why he has quickly become a focal point for the supporters.

Discussing the necessity of a new agreement and Szoboszlai's immense athletic contribution, McAllister told Liverpool Echo: "I'm sure that as we speak, that will be something Liverpool are looking at. When you get into that realm of under two years, alarm bells should start going off a wee bit. But I'm sure they're in constant conversations about lengthening that because he's been a fantastic signing, and he's really grown into that shirt.

"He's a game-changer. Again, when we talk about set-pieces and dead balls, some of the free-kicks he's capable of scoring are outstanding. He's scored some belting goals along with his assists. But the thing with Szoboszlai is, he's a fantastic athlete. He covers some amount of ground.

"My advice for any player at any club is if you put in the mileage that Szoboszlai puts in, you'll always become a fan's favourite, because you're showing the fans you're going to give everything. When he's going forward and when he's chasing back to help his back four, he's a phenomenal athlete."