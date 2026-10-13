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HUGE BLOW! Liverpool missing three key stars for Champions League clash as injury crisis mounts
Triple injury blow for the Reds
Liverpool face a daunting task in the UEFA Champions League this Wednesday as they prepare to navigate a crucial fixture without three of their most influential attacking assets, as Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all set to miss the upcoming clash against LASK.
The trio of stars were notably absent during Liverpool's heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday. Their lack of involvement followed a series of fitness issues that emerged during the most recent international break. According to reports, Isak and Gakpo were forced to cut their international commitments short due to thigh and ankle problems, while Szoboszlai returned from duty with Hungary struggling with a hamstring complaint.
None of the three players have managed to prove their fitness in time for the journey to the Raiffeisen Arena. Consequently, they have been omitted from the 23-man travelling party that has made the trip to Austria.
- AFP
Iraola provides fitness update
Manager Andoni Iraola had already expressed his concerns regarding the availability of his key men following the loss to Manchester City. The Liverpool boss admitted that the recovery timelines were tight given the rapid turnaround between games.
'Dom came from the national team with tightness, an overload,' the manager explained, as reported by ESPN. 'We put him as a floater in the training and tried to protect him but he was feeling something very small. It's true that now we play four games in 10 days, so it's going to be difficult because we fly to Austria in two days. I think it's going to be difficult to recover any of the players.'
Bouncing back from City setback
Liverpool head into the clash looking to steady the ship after a troubled start to their domestic campaign. A painful 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out saw the Reds slip down to ninth place in the Premier League table, sitting on just nine points from their opening six games and trailing leaders City by a daunting nine-point margin.
However, their European form offers a silver lining; Liverpool kicked off their Champions League journey with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, whereas LASK are seeking redemption after dropping their opening match 1-0 to AEK Athens.
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A costly triple blow
The absence of the trio will be a significant blow to Liverpool. Their attacking output will be sorely missed, as evidenced by Szoboszlai's form this season. The Hungarian midfielder has already netted three goals in just seven appearances across all competitions. Perhaps even more impactful will be the loss of Isak, who is beginning to showcase his true potential after a disappointing debut season. Isak has registered four goals in seven matches this year. Finally, Gakpo's absence further weakens Liverpool's offensive options, with the Dutch forward having scored two goals in six games.
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