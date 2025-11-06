'Really poor' - Liverpool fans told to 'have a good look at themselves' after booing Trent Alexander-Arnold on Anfield return with Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold endured a frosty reception on his return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday night, with Liverpool supporters loudly booing their former academy star when he came off the bench late in the Champions League tie. The 27-year-old right-back, who left Liverpool last summer after running down his contract, was introduced in the 80th minute but was greeted with jeers from sections of the home crowd, though a few fans were also seen applauding his appearance. The mixed response highlighted lingering resentment among fans who were angered by his decision to depart on a free transfer to Madrid, forcing the club to accept a nominal £10 million fee to release him early.

The tension surrounding his return had been building all week, especially after his mural near Anfield was vandalised with white paint and graffiti branding him a “rat.” The mural, depicting his reaction to Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League triumph, was defaced ahead of Real Madrid’s visit, setting the tone for an emotionally charged night. Supporters also loudly backed current right-back Conor Bradley, who starred in Alexander-Arnold’s old position during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.

Despite the hostile atmosphere, Alexander-Arnold appeared composed, declining to react to the crowd as he entered the pitch and later telling reporters he would “always love the club” regardless of how he was received. However, the booing sparked debate among pundits, with Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher clashing over whether Liverpool fans were justified in their response to one of their homegrown heroes.