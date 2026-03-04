The headline fixture of the tour will see Wrexham travel to New York to face Liverpool at the world-renowned Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 29. It represents a massive occasion for Phil Parkinson's side, pitting the global sensation of Wrexham against the historic pedigree of the Reds in one of the world's most famous sporting arenas. This match is expected to be the crown jewel of the trip, drawing massive crowds and global media attention.

Reflecting on the ambitious schedule, Wrexham manager Parkinson expressed his excitement about the level of competition. Parkinson stated: "We are all looking forward to returning to the US as part of our pre-season preparations. We have had terrific support on our last trips to the States, and we can’t wait to see our supporters out there again, while also playing against three quality opponents in matches that will play a key part in us getting ready for the 2026-27 campaign."