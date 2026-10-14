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'I expect more!' - Angry Lisandro Martinez calls out Man Utd director Jason Wilcox and questions summer recruitment after Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid
Argentine defender blasts club hierarchy
The Argentine centre-back openly voiced his deep frustration with the Red Devils' summer recruitment strategy following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat away to the Spanish side. That pointed criticism was aimed at the sporting hierarchy despite the club spending around £192 million to bring in fresh faces such as Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. A painful setback courtesy of Pablo Barrios' 50-second opener and a second-half Ademola Lookman strike, compounded by Leny Yoro's red card, extended their winless run to five games in all competitions.
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Boardroom recruitment faces public scrutiny
United's return to Europe's top table this season has failed to bring sufficient squad reinforcement from the boardroom to compete against the continent's elite clubs. Highlighting the lack of transfer backing from the hierarchy after the final whistle, Martinez told Amazon Prime: "I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it's a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment.
"We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.
"I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it's just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."
Mounting pressure surrounds managerial dugout
A dismal run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing 13th in the Premier League table with just a single victory has only intensified scrutiny over head coach Michael Carrick's future.
Lamenting the loss of momentum built by the squad last term, Martinez added: "Last season we did everything, we create the base to be an amazing team. It's annoying, disappointing to come here and I'm not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here, it's disappointing."
Dismissing suggestions that another managerial change is the sole solution to the club's current crisis, the 28-year-old defender insisted: "You start changing, changing, changing manager. But what about other areas? I can't say more."
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Fierce rivalry tests fragile momentum
A stern test awaits Carrick's side next as they prepare for an away clash against bitter rivals Leeds United in the league this weekend. The Red Devils travel to Elland Road weighed down by unwanted history after recording their lowest points tally from their opening six league fixtures since 1986. Beyond the urgent need to halt their slide following last week's draw against Tottenham Hotspur, the coaching staff must also patch up a depleted backline hit by injuries and suspension.
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