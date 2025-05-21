Chelsea v Aston Villa - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ameé Ruszkai

'Maybe goalkeeper?' - Lionesses & Chelsea forward Lauren James reveals Barcelona star she idolised as a young girl and why she'd like to try being a shot-stopper

L. JamesEnglandChelsea FC WomenWomen's footballWSLBarcelona

Lionesses star Lauren James has revealed who her footballing idol was growing up - and which position she'd like to try play if she wasn't a forward.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lionesses star James explains unique style
  • Points to Barca star she idolised as a girl
  • Explains why she'd like to experience goalkeeper
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱