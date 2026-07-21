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Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game as Inter Miami superstar enters rest period after World Cup exploits with Argentina
Herons grant key hiatus
According to ESPN, Argentina captain Messi and his Inter Miami team-mate De Paul will begin a rest period following their gruelling run to the World Cup final in the United States. Messi played the full 120 minutes for Argentina in Sunday's 1-0 extra time defeat to Spain, wrapping up the tournament with an impressive eight goals and four assists. The report confirms that the superstar will definitely miss this week's MLS matches against Chicago Fire and CF Montreal, as well as the MLS All-Star Game on July 29.
- AFP
FIFA confirms recovery mandate
This protective measure follows pressure from the global players' union FIFPRO, which mandated a 21-day post-season break to minimise injury risks, a demand agreed upon by world football's governing body following a special meeting in 2025.
Regarding the international match calendar regulations, FIFA stated: "FIFA and the player unions reviewed upcoming joint projects involving the world's football governing body and players' representative organisations, with a specific focus on player rest and recovery, as well as competitions within the context of the International Match Calendar (IMC).
"There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period/holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season. This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements."
Captain reflects on journey
Despite failing to retain the global crown, Messi etched his name into history as the first player to start three separate World Cup finals. Reflecting on the campaign in an emotional post-tournament social media message, the legend declared: "The pain is immense and it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also cherish all the good.
"The matches we turned around, giving our all, which will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world.
"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on the championship."
- Getty
Miami navigate star absences
Although the precise length of their recommended three-week break remains subject to ongoing discussions with the club, the decision ensures Messi and De Paul will sit out two domestic fixtures alongside the MLS All-Star showdown against Liga MX. This forces Inter Miami to adapt rapidly without two key pillars during a critical period, with the Herons currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, five points adrift of leaders Nashville. Ultimately, the extended recovery period is expected to restore their marquee playmaker to full fitness ahead of the decisive stretch of the 2026 season.
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