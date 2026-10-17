Lionel Messi given green light for whirlwind Spain trip just 48 hours before Inter Miami fixture

Messi will travel to Spain next week to receive the prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Inter Miami head coach Gonzalez confirmed the forward will attend the ceremony in Oviedo on 22 October before returning to North America.

The superstar will rejoin the squad two days later for Inter Miami's MLS fixture against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. Despite the tight schedule and extensive travel, Gonzalez insists he has no concerns about his captain's availability.

The whole club fully supports Messi taking time out of the season to attend the event in his home away from home. Inter Miami has secured its spot in the 2026 MLS playoffs following a recent victory.