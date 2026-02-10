'From the Prince to the genius!' - Lionel Messi & sons get special gift from former Barcelona co-star Neymar

While Neymar recently signed a contract extension with Santos, there had been speculation linking him with a move to North America.

Speaking about a potential transfer, former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel recently told GOAL: "If Neymar is fit, then I think it works, I really do because he’s still a huge name in certain parts of the US. The trouble is if he’s not fit and he’s injured a lot, then it becomes a negative media-driven reality. I can understand arguments on both sides for sure.

"I would assume, and these are smart guys, it would be a tiered contract based on performances and being fit. Having spent some time in Miami, before Messi came you wouldn’t have really known that Miami had a team. From the time that he came, there are pink and black shirts everywhere. If Neymar came, it would add to that.

"I can understand what they are trying to do. You have to look at it carefully because it’s a tough one due to his injury record. But he has that special talent that can really excite some American fans. He can do some special things. I would probably be 55 for it and 45 against."

Messi, meanwhile, should feature in Inter Miami's first game of the new MLS season later this month against Los Angeles FC.