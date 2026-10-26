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Lionel Messi, Ronaldo 2016Getty Images
Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez, all in the same attack? The five best FIFPRO Men's World 11s - ranked

Opinion
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Originals

With 2026 marking the 22nd edition of the FIFPRO Men's World 11, GOAL ranks the five best versions ever assembled

Part of the fun of sports is the debate. How would this star do against another? Could this team beat this one? Which era is best? The games are the best, of course, but all of the discussion surrounding them is equally enjoyable and, at times, equally fierce.

Of course, analyzing teams across different eras is entirely subjective. But that's the fun of it. Which brings us to the FIFPRO Men's World 11. Since 2005, global players have voted for their World 11, assembling the greatest collections of players in the game. Imagining these players, all in the same team, is tantalizing. The 2026 winners will be announced Nov. 9, and there are plenty of good candidates.

Until then, though, it's time to look to the past. These teams have included icons of the game and legends that have won it all. So, which are the five greatest FIFPRO Men's World 11 squads ever assembled? GOAL takes a look.

  • FIFPRO World 11 2020FIFPRO World 11

    5FIFPRO Men's World 11: 2020

    Goalkeeper: Alisson (Brazil)

    Defenders: Alphonso Davies (Canada), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

    Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    An absolutely ludicrous team of attacking talent.

    You have Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski in the attack, with the Polish star fresh off a dominant campaign for Bayern Munich. To supplement that, you have two of the best attacking fullbacks we've seen in Alexander-Arnold and Davies. Oh, you want to build through the midfield? How about De Bruyne and Thiago, with Kimmich cleaning up messes with Ramos and van Dijk behind him and Alisson in goal?

    This team would score goal after goal after goal. But even so, it's fair to question whether they could match the defensive balance that some of the teams above them would possess. Still, if you want excitement, this is the team for you.

  • FIFPRO World 11 2011FIFPRO World 11

    4FIFPRO Men's World 11: 2011

    Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain)

    Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Spain), Gerard Pique (Spain), Nemanja Vidic (Serbia), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Xavi (Spain), Xabi Alonso (Spain)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Wayne Rooney (England), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    Of course, the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Messi and Rooney will get the attention, but 2011 was the period of Spanish dominance, and you can see that in this team.

    The midfield contains three of La Roja's greatest ever, Iniesta, Xavi and Alonso, so you'd know there'd be no chemistry issues there. Ramos and Pique are in the defense, while Casillas is in goal. What about that for a spine? Add in Alves, comfortable with everyone we've named due to his role at Barcelona, and a no-nonsense defender in Vidic and you've got a complete team. It is never going to lose the ball, and the defensive solidity is the stuff of dreams, especially if we assume that Rooney is going to put the legwork in up front. 

    This team seems to capture an era, one that many look back on as when the sport was at its very best.

  • FIFPRO World 11 2007FIFPRO World 11

    3FIFPRO Men's World 11: 2007

    Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

    Defenders: Carles Puyol (Spain), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy), John Terry (England), Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

    Midfielders: Steven Gerrard (England), Kaka (Brazil), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

    Forwards: Ronaldinho (Brazil), Didier Drogba (Côte d'Ivoire), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    Ronaldo as a midfielder? Well, yeah, but when you look at the pieces around this team, you understand why. Yes, this team is attack-heavy, with Ronaldo joining Kaka and Gerrard in midfield and Messi leading the line alongside Drogba and Ronaldinho.

    However, when you have defenders such as Puyol, Cannavaro, Terry and Nesta in the team, you might just be able to get away with it.

    This team has pace, technique, power and creativity. It can come at you in waves and, with the four players staying back, that might just be enough. This team is about strong defense, pace in attack, and well-rounded center mids. Perfection. 

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  • FIFPRO World 11 2005FIFPRO World 11

    2FIFPRO Men's World 11: 2005

    Goalkeeper: Dida (Brazil)

    Defenders: Paolo Maldini (Italy), Alessandro Nesta (Italy), John Terry (England), Cafu (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Frank Lampard (England), Claude Makelele (France), Zinedine Zidane (France)

    Forwards: Ronaldinho (Brazil), Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)

    It's fair to argue that this team has a Gerrard-sized hole, given his heroics in Istanbul. But even without the Liverpool icon, this group is stacked. There's a reason he didn't make it, after all.

    We have to start with the defense, which is probably as close to perfect as you can get. A centerback pairing of Nesta and Terry is as formidable as it gets, while Maldini's presence on the left balances out Cafu's attacking ambition on the right. In the midfield, you have Makelele cleaning up for Lampard and Zidane, creating a balanced trio.

    And, in the attack, you have the pace of Ronaldinho and Eto'o to aid the finishing of Shevchenko. In reality, this team is perhaps the best balanced. Others may have more talent. But if you're playing an actual match, this might just be the best one. Which makes the top side even more impressive.

  • FIFPRO World 11 2016FIFPRO World 11

    1FIFPRO Men's World 11: 2016

    Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Gerard Pique (Spain), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    Find the weak spot in this team. Good luck. Seriously, where is it?

    The attack is probably the best, with Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez all at the peak of their powers. Iniesta is nearing his end in the midfield, but he's next to Kroos and Modric. And, in defense, El Clasico is on full display with Marcelo and Ramos from Madrid and Pique playing next to Alves.

    Add in Neuer and you have an absolutely ridiculous team, one with both the star-power and balance to go toe-to-toe with any collection of players ever assembled.