The Last Dance Is Over! Lionel Messi confirms retirement from international football after Argentina's World Cup final defeat

Messi’s departure marks the end of a statistical era that may never be eclipsed by another Argentine player. Over a career spanning more than 20 years, he amassed 207 appearances, placing him second on the all-time list of men’s international appearances.

His goal-scoring record is equally staggering, having found the back of the net 125 times for his country. While he leaves the international scene, the departure of the icon leaves an irreplaceable void in a squad that he has captained with distinction through both triumphant and turbulent times.

The forward was particularly poignant about the legacy he leaves behind and the talent waiting in the wings. He continued his statement by saying: "There is little left and stages are closing and this is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved and I will always love being in the National Team. I emptied myself, I have no more to give and besides, very great kids are coming up behind who deserve to be there. Thank you for all the love of these 20 years. I am going to miss hearing you from inside very much."