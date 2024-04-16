Lionel Messi wins prestigious MLS award for first time since Inter Miami transfer after dazzling performance against Sporting Kansas City puts him in record books alongside USMNT legend Landon Donovan & Thierry Henry
Lionel Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for the first time in his Inter Miami career, with a starring role played against Sporting KC.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Scored one & made another in dramatic win
- Wowed a crowd of over 72,000 spectators
- Has helped Herons to top spot in the East