'Lionel Messi's last dance is possible' - Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font makes offer to club legend

Speaking as quoted by AS, Font said: “During the pre-election period, names are thrown around. We try to generate enthusiasm based on facts. And the undeniable reality is that this reconciliation with Messi will never happen with [Joan] Laporta. If we win the elections, Messi’s last dance is possible.

“Messi is a role model not only as a footballer but also as a person. Messi reflects what we Barça fans are like. A hard-working, committed, and honest leader who loves Barca.

"We mustn't forget that Messi has been deceived twice: in 2021, when he arrived in Barcelona to renew his contract, and in 2023, when he wanted to return to the club of his life with Xavi Hernandez. After raising his hopes, the board once again closed the door on him.

“Messi cannot end his time with Barca with a farewell in a closed room. It’s unthinkable. Messi must retire on the pitch. Obviously, how he does it depends on his wishes and his situation at the end of 2026. What we do want to say is that the only way he can say goodbye in the way he deserves, in his kit and on the pitch, is if Joan Laporta is no longer in power after March 16.”

Font also revealed the job he's willing to offer Messi, adding: "We have proposed to him to be Honorary President of the Club."