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Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe beaten to World Cup Goal of the Tournament award as iconic strike vs Argentina takes the prize
Cabo Verde star outshines world-class icons
FIFA has confirmed that Cabral's stunning strike against Argentina in the round of 32 has been voted the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament for the 2026 World Cup. The 23-year-old Rotterdam-born defender produced a moment of individual brilliance that resonated with fans globally, ultimately seeing him top a shortlist that included Messi, Mbappe, and Julian Alvarez.
The strike featured a daring run where Lopes Cabral tricked his way inside Alexis Mac Allister before unleashing a curling effort that bypassed Emiliano Martinez and found the top corner.
This landmark award places him in an elite bracket of previous winners, including James Rodriguez, Benjamin Pavard, and Richarlison.
Overcoming the giants and emotional celebrations
The importance of the strike was amplified by the opposition, as Cabo Verde faced the eventual finalists in Miami. “When I looked up and saw it heading for that top corner, I thought, ‘What the hell did I just do?’ I couldn’t believe it,” Lopes Cabral said while recounting the celebrations.
Cabral’s mother eventually recovered after being tended to by those nearby, but the scene drew comparisons to Lilian Thuram’s mother fainting during the 1998 World Cup.
The goal itself stood out for its technical difficulty, especially coming from a full-back. "I started running without thinking. Then it hit me that I’d scored a spectacular goal in the World Cup," Cabral said.
Validation from a Brazilian legend
The quality of the goal was such that it caught the eye of Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo, who personally reached out to the winner. Lopes Cabral revealed that Marcelo, one of his career idols, sent him a congratulatory message confirming that he had voted for the Cabo Verdean's effort. “He’s one of my biggest idols. I always admired him.
The message from Marcelo was incredibly high praise for the former German fifth-division player. According to Lopes Cabral, the Brazilian icon told him: “It was a pleasure watching you play; you’re really good.” This recognition served as the ultimate validation for a player who, just three years prior, was living a much more modest lifestyle while fighting to make it in professional football.
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Completing a true rags-to-riches story
Lopes Cabral’s journey to the summit of individual World Cup accolades is nothing short of a fairy tale. Just a few seasons ago, he was competing in the lower tiers of German football, far removed from the bright lights of the Miami Stadium and the 65,000 fans who witnessed his golazo.
While Messi and Argentina eventually advanced to the final, where they fell to Spain, the Goal of the Tournament trophy heading to Cabo Verde remains a significant piece of history. The fan vote, which saw Eldor Shomurodov finish second and Wilson Isidor third, solidified Lopes Cabral's strike as an iconic World Cup moment.
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