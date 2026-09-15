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Cruz Azul star Alan Mozo sends defiant warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Campeones Cup showdown
Setting the scene for the showdown
The 2026 Campeones Cup will see Liga MX champions Cruz Azul travel to Florida this Wednesday to face Major League Soccer counterparts Inter Miami at Nu Stadium. The annual fixture traditionally pits the reigning titleholders from North America's top two divisions against one another, with the MLS representative securing home advantage.
Historically, Mexican clubs hold a slight edge in this competition, having lifted the trophy on four occasions compared to three triumphs for American sides. Cruz Azul will look to extend that regional dominance when they meet an Inter Miami squad currently experiencing a frustrating dip in domestic form.
Despite their recent struggles, the hosts boast a formidable core featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Casemiro. However, they face a confident Cruz Azul side riding high following a thrilling 4-3 Clasica Joven victory over rivals Club America last weekend.
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Mozo issues a clear statement of intent
Mozo has quickly established himself as a vital component of Huiqui's defensive unit since joining the reigning Mexican champions. Ahead of the midweek showdown, the right-back outlined his immense ambition and issued a confident message to Messi and his Miami teammates.
Speaking to Record, Mozo emphasised his desire to secure continental honours. "My primary goal is to be champion in the Campeones Cup. We play against Inter Miami. I think it’s the first international title, one more for this great club," he explained.
The defender also reflected on his swift decision to join Cruz Azul and his broader aspirations for the current campaign. "I didn’t have to analyse anything at all. They told me: ‘Cruz Azul could be on the table’ and I honestly said: ‘Make it happen’," Mozo revealed. "That’s what I asked for, I asked God, the universe to be here and now we are here. I don’t think it’s by chance. I’m here for a reason. From the moment I saw my teammates, the president, I’m ready to give everything."
A quest for regional supremacy
For Cruz Azul, Wednesday's final represents an opportunity to crown a spectacular year under Huiqui's stewardship. The squad is desperate to validate their recent Liga MX Clausura 2026 triumph by proving their mettle against arguably the most heavily resourced roster in MLS history.
Beyond the immediate challenge in Florida, there is a clear hunger within the camp to establish a lasting dynasty. Mozo made no secret of the squad's ultimate domestic targets alongside their continental ambitions, revealing his expectation of securing a "back-to-back" league triumph, which he hopes to celebrate "with all my teammates in December."
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Bragging rights on the line
The immediate focus for both clubs remains squarely on Wednesday's winner-takes-all clash. For Inter Miami, securing the Campeones Cup on home soil could serve as the perfect catalyst to arrest their recent slump and inject vital momentum back into their campaign.
Conversely, a victory for Cruz Azul would not only secure continental bragging rights but also further solidify their status as Mexico's premier force. Navigating past a team featuring the likes of Messi and Suarez would serve as a massive psychological boost as Huiqui's men prepare to mount their title defence in the Liga MX Apertura.
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