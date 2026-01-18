Getty/GOAL
'Lionel Messi wants to bring everyone to MLS!' - Inter Miami superstar told he's making his 'own private league' as Kleberson makes wild Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar in America claim
Neymar & Messi have signed new deals at Santos & Inter Miami
After returning to his native Brazil in order to build fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Neymar generated plenty of speculation regarding a move from South to North America after reaching the end of his contract at boyhood club Santos.
He has, however, committed to an extension after undergoing another operation, with those terms taking him to the end of another calendar year. It could be that he makes a switch to MLS at that stage, with former Barcelona team-mate Messi now tied to a deal in Miami through 2028.
Could Neymar still reunite with Messi in MLS?
The Herons are expected to make another play for Neymar, and fellow Brazilian Kleberson - who spent time in the U.S. himself with the Philadelphia Union, Indy Eleven and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers - can see an agreement being reached.
Quizzed on the chances of Neymar reuniting with Messi, Kleberson - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “Messi wants to bring everyone to MLS! He wants to make a private MLS league!
“There are some rumours. I think that Neymar probably only signed with Santos because he can stay in Brazil and have a chance to play in the World Cup. I believe, 100 per cent, that if he needs to move then the only league he can go to is MLS. I don’t think Neymar is going to put himself into another league.
“After the World Cup, probably in his mind it will be different in terms of the level he is playing. He is thinking now only about the World Cup. Think if he doesn’t go, or he goes and Brazil don’t do well, he is not going to be ‘Santos, Santos, Santos’ and his career there. It’s impossible to see that for a personality that Neymar is. I believe he will try and move to MLS.”
Why Neymar deal makes sense for MLS
Ex-USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel has previously told GOAL of the Neymar to MLS rumours and why they make sporting and business sense: “If Neymar is fit, then I think it works, I really do because he’s still a huge name in certain parts of the US. The trouble is if he’s not fit and he’s injured a lot, then it becomes a negative media-driven reality. I can understand arguments on both sides for sure.
“I would assume, and these are smart guys, it would be a tiered contract based on performances and being fit. Having spent some time in Miami, before Messi came you wouldn’t have really known that Miami had a team. From the time that he came, there are pink and black shirts everywhere. If Neymar came, it would add to that.
“I can understand what they are trying to do. You have to look at it carefully because it’s a tough one due to his injury record. But he has that special talent that can really excite some American fans. He can do some special things. I would probably be 55 for it and 45 against.”
GOAT partnership: World wants to see Messi & Ronaldo together
Neymar may not be the only household name heading to the States, with Kleberson hoping that Portuguese icon Ronaldo can be convinced to spend at least one season playing in the same team as eternal rival Messi.
Kleberson added on his former Manchester United colleague forming a GOAT partnership in Florida: “Wow, imagine that happening, America is going to go crazy! They are going to sell everything to have those two guys together. In one locker room - Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and maybe Neymar. It’s a dream team!”
Inter Miami have already become the kings of North American football, savouring a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025, but have - with co-owner David Beckham helping to call the shots - made no secret of the fact that they want to mirror La Liga giants Real Madrid with their ‘Galactico’ recruitment policy.
