‘No other player can’ – Lionel Messi’s ‘best’ qualities highlighted by MLS rival after putting on another masterclass for Inter Miami against the New England Revolution
Lionel Messi’s special qualities have been hailed by an MLS rival, with the Inter Miami star’s latest performance reiterating “why he’s the best”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine producing his brilliant best
- Stole the show at Gillette Stadium
- Opponents unable to contain his threat