'Main courses will fly around his ears!' - Leroy Sane told he can leave his money at home as Lukas Podolski reveals the treatment Galatasaray's 'new top star' will receive in Turkey
German legend Lukas Podolski says Leroy Sane will have a stress-free life in Turkey as he will enjoy all the luxury while being a Galatasaray player.
- Podolski reveals treatment Sane will receive in Turkey
- Told fellow German to leave his money at home
- Certain that winger will be treated luxuriously